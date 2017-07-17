Gold Medal Products Co. Recognized with 2017 Manny Award for “Best Place to Work”

CINCINNATI, Ohio – At the 2017 Manny Awards, hosted by Cincy Magazine, Gold Medal was awarded recognition as a “Best Place to Work.”

Acknowledging excellence in the manufacturing industry, the Manny Awards honor local Cincinnati companies in categories including: New Product Innovation, Best Apprenticeship Program, Top Growth and Best Place to Work.

The Best Place to Work category is defined by employee engagement, benefits structure, employee recognition programs and influence in the community.

President, Adam Browning accepted the award on behalf of the company. “Gold Medal considers it an honor to have earned the designation of ‘Best Place to Work.’ Our employees are at the heart of what we do. That’s not just something we say; we commit to demonstrating it through our first-rate benefits package, employee appreciation activities and profit sharing programs,” he affirms.

Echoing the same sentiment, CEO and Chairman, Dan Kroeger expressed his gratitude stating, “This award stands out because of what it means for the individuals who make Gold Medal’s success possible. Day to day, they give their best efforts and as a company, we want to thank them by creating an environment where employees are valued and rewarded.”