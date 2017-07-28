DNP Introduces DS820A Flagship 8-Inch Dye-sublimation Photo Printer

CONCORD, N.C. – DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation today announced the introduction of its new DS820A flagship 8-inch dye-sublimation photo printer. Ideal for professional photographers both on-site and in the studio, the DS820A provides a wide range of profitable print output from 4”x8” to 8”x32” panoramic photos.

Designed with the latest generation of dye-sublimation thermal print technology, the DS820A creates stunning professional-grade prints with sharp details. The printer offers a choice of multiple print modes, including high speed and high resolution, at high or standard density. All prints are available in four improved finishes: matte, fine matte, glossy, and luster.

A roll-fed design and simple dye-sublimation transfer method ensure the DS820A can be operated for extended periods of time with minimal downtime. The roll-fed design also provides capacity for large amounts of media for printing—the printer can produce 130 8”x10” photos and 110 8”x12” photos before a new media roll is required.

“From strips to panoramic prints, the DS820A is a valuable tool for amusement parks, photo booths and event photographers,” said Katsuyuki Oshima, President of DNP IAM. “The DS820A represents our continued commitment to providing the most innovative and profitable photo printing solutions for our diverse clients.”

The DS820A weighs only 30 pounds and features a compact form factor (12.7” W x 14.4” D x 6.7” H) to save valuable workspace in the studio, allow easy ship and transport to any event, and enable stacking for high volume printing locations.

Equipped with improved heat dissipation for higher throughput and a new standby mode for decreased energy consumption, the DS820A is offered with a three Advanced Exchange warranty.

Drivers for Windows 2000, XP, Vista, 7, 8, and Mac OS are available for free download on the DNP website: www.dnpphoto.com/en-us/Support/Downloads/Drivers-Tools

For more information on DNP’s professional photo printing solutions, please visit: www.dnpphoto.com.