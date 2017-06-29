The deadline for nominations for the AIMS International Safety Award is July 7, 2018!

The AIMS International Safety Award is presented annually to the individual or organization that demonstrates leadership, innovation, and foresight in improving safety in the amusement industry. With safety as the industry’s #1 concern for amusement industry guests and employees worldwide, efforts in improving safety are shown in many forms: the design and implementation of new products and technology, the development of safety education programs and training, and by exemplary leadership in influencing others.

Nominations for the 2017 AIMS Safety Award can be submitted by individuals within the amusement industry. The winner will be selected by a vote of AIMS International’s board of directors and the award will be presented during the Amusement Today Golden Ticket Awards at Lake Compounce, Bristol Connecticut, on September 9, 2017.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, July 7, 2017. The nomination form can be found on the AIMS website at http://aimsintl.org/aa-SafetyAward.asp.

The AIMS International Safety Award was created in 2016. The inaugural award was presented to Harold Hudson during the 2016 Golden Ticket Awards at Cedar Point in recognition of his long held passion and advocacy for safety in the amusement industry throughout his career with Six Flags as well as in his work with ASTM in developing safety standards.