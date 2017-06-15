SeaWorld Orlando Is Ready To Unleash Your Summer

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just in time for summer vacation, one of the fiercest underwater legends has come to life in an entirely new way. SeaWorld Orlando’s original roller coaster offers an adventure for thrill-seeking guests unlike any other when Kraken Unleashed opens to the public June 16.

Kraken Unleashed is a first-of-its-kind virtual reality roller coaster in the United States, with fully integrated headsets. The completely immersive experience takes riders on an exploratory journey under the sea. As they sail along the powerful coaster track, complete with deep dives, steep turns and seven complete inversions, a fully integrated story unfolds. The result is a fantastical voyage past gigantic sea monsters, and an unexpected, unforgettable encounter with the legendary Kraken sea monster.

“After providing thousands of imaginative and thrilling experiences on SeaWorld’s first roller coaster, Kraken, we wanted to give our guests something new,” shared Brian Morrow, Vice President of Theme Park Experience and Design, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. By creating a custom digital overlay and using technology to tell the story, we developed an entirely new virtual reality coaster. Our guests can now travel through the depths of the ocean with the mighty Kraken herself. The result is a seamless and completely unique expedition on a well-loved roller coaster.”

All three of Kraken’s 32 passenger trains have been equipped with the virtual reality experience. Guests choose their journey when they board the coaster; braving the virtual reality experience or riding the traditional way. The custom designed headsets are fully integrated both mechanically and electronically into each coaster seat. Each seat has also been individually programmed to provide an individual guest experience that cannot be matched.

The grand opening of Kraken Unleashed marks the beginning of an exciting summer at SeaWorld Orlando. Park guests will find something new around every corner, with the investment of new experiences to compliment the park’s extraordinary animal encounters.

“Summer at SeaWorld has never been better,” said Jim Dean, Park President, SeaWorld Orlando. “The debut of Kraken Unleashed means there is a new thrill leader in town. In addition to Orlando’s tallest and fastest coaster, Mako, and the destination’s only flying coaster, Manta, we now have this new technology for a virtual reality experience that takes SeaWorld to a whole new level of excitement.”

Kraken Unleashed is just the start, with more reasons than ever to visit SeaWorld. Electric Ocean, the park’s all-new evening extravaganza kicks off this Saturday, June 17. Guests are transported to an exotic world of light and sound complete with fantastical dancers, glowing sea creatures and high energy DJ entertainment. The entire event crescendos into a nightly display of fireworks and lasers that will leave everyone breathless. From the new bubble spectacular show, “Pop,” to the return of fan favorites “Shamu’s Celebration: Light up the Night” and “Sea Lions Tonite,” guests can play all day and plan to stay through the night.