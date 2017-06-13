Registration now open – Quassy, Lake Compounce to host 2017 Golden Ticket Awards event

BRISTOL, Conn. — “The Networking Event of the Year” is right around the corner! The charming Lake Compounce and Quassy Amusement and Waterpark in Connecticut are the host parks for Amusement Today’s annual Golden Ticket Awards this year. Mark your calendar for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9 and plan to visit with old industry friends and enjoy meeting new colleagues during this “don’t miss” two-day bash. The complete itinerary, registration and hotel information are now available at www.goldenticketawards.com.

The Golden Ticket Awards event will officially kick off on Friday, Sept. 8, at Quassy with networking opportunities, a cocktail reception, entertainment and rides and a grand dinner overlooking Lake Quassapaug. On Saturday, Sept. 9, attendees will enjoy play time at Lake Compounce (the oldest continually operating amusement park in America), specialty tours and the awards show itself, which will be held in the historic Starlight Ballroom with dinner and plenty of fantastic entertainment.

To check out the itinerary and hotel information for the Golden Ticket Awards, as well as to register, please log on to www.goldenticketawards.com. This event is reserved for working professionals in the amusement industry. Representatives from parks and attractions, manufacturers, suppliers, consultants and more will come together to network and celebrate another industry season.

The DoubleTree by Hilton in Bristol, Conn., will serve as the host hotel for the event. Please refer to www.goldenticketawards.com for specific information and rates or call the DoubleTree by Hilton at (860) 589-7766. Please mention “Golden Ticket Room Block” when calling or use group code GTA when making online reservations at www.doubletreebristol.com.

This is the 20th annual year for the Golden Ticket Awards; they are presented to the “Best of the Best” in the amusement industry and are calculated from an international poll conducted by Amusement Today.