Poor Jack Amusements adds 28-foot-tall Eli Bridge Scrambler



Poor Jack Amusements, headquartered in Milton, Ind., is now the proud owner of a 28-foot-tall Eli Bridge trailer-mounted scrambler. Poor Jack Amusements is owned by the Bohlander family. Tim Bohlander and three of his employees went to the Eli Bridge in factory in Jacksonville, Ill., for training before the new ride was delivered to the carnival. Seen here in front of the trailer-mounted ride is, from left

Phillip Berry

,

William Howard, John Spaulding, and Tim Bohlander, all with Poor Jack Amusements, along with Patty Sullivan, president/CEO, Eli Bridge, and Gary Woods, Eli Bridge Shop Supervisor. PHOTO COURTESY TIM NOLAND