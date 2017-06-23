Iconic alpine slide returns to Camelback Resort

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. – Camelback Resort, located in the Pocono Mountains, is relaunching the iconic Alpine Slide of yesteryear this summer at its popular outdoor destination, Camelback Mountain Adventures. The new Pocono Pipeline, opens to the public Saturday, June 24.

Featuring a new design and a new name, the Pocono Pipeline is reminiscent of the once beloved Alpine Slide that operated 1977-2003 and helped blaze the trail in transitioning Camelback Resort from a winter ski resort to the year-round destination it is today. The new Pocono Pipeline takes everything nostalgic about the popular attraction, and makes it even better.

“The Alpine Slide has real sentiment among those guests who grew up coming to the Pocono Mountains and Camelback Resort,” said Arthur Berry III, co-owner of Camelback Resort. “We are really excited to bring back a new and improved version of this iconic attraction and many of our guests tell us they’re looking forward to sharing this nostalgic ride with their own children.”

Safety first, a non-abrasive fiberglass track offers a smooth surface that heightens the sensations of speed and improves control over the older, poured concrete models. Two dueling chutes run 2,800 feet, each careening up to two riders down the side of Camelback Mountain through multiple dips, high G turns and tunnels. Giving the riders the sensation similar to a bobsled ride, a wheeled car navigates the slides, controlled by a hand brake for complete speed control. The revamped sleds features rear wheels that better follow the curvature of the track while a patented speed restrictor increases guest safety without negatively impacting rider enjoyment.

“Recent advances in both track and sled design have greatly improved the overall safety and rider experience over the original version, setting the gold standard for a new generation in slope side fun,” said Ken Ellis, President of Aquatic Development Group, the developer of the new and improved Alpine Slide, and co-owner of Camelback Resort.

The Pocono Pipeline is priced at $10.00 per rider or can be bundled with other attractions for a customized day of adventure, appropriate for all ages. Camelback Mountain Adventures offers the 4,000-foot Soaring Camel Twin Zip-Flyer – the longest in North America; Double Barrel 1000-foot Dual Zip Lines; the signature 4,500-foot steel track Appalachian Express Mountain Coaster; kids and adults aerial obstacle adventure courses; mountain segways and more.