Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Names New Chief Executive Officer

HERSHEY, Penn. – The Board of Directors at Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company (HE&R) has named John Lawn as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Lawn succeeds Bill Simpson, who is retiring at the end of the year and will hold the title of CEO Emeritus until his retirement.

​”Our entire Board is pleased to name as CEO someone with John’s qualifications, experience and most importantly, dedication to HE&R and its mission to support the Milton Hershey School,” said Eric Henry, CEO/Chief Investment Officer, Hershey Trust Company and HE&R Board Chair. “Throughout his 13 years with the company, John has been instrumental in its growth and enhanced focus on customer service and the guest experience. The company is well-positioned to continue its growth in the coming years. John is the ideal person to lead this important phase of HE&R’s progression.”

This announcement is the culmination of the succession plan established when Simpson announced his retirement in June 2016 and Lawn was named President in October 2016.

“On behalf of the Board, I’d like to thank Bill Simpson for his outstanding service to HE&R. This company has never been in a stronger position,” continued Henry. “The Board is very grateful to Bill not only for his successful stewardship of HE&R, and the outstanding results produced under his leadership, but also for his focus on developing his team and creating a seamless succession plan and transition.”

Lawn joined HE&R in 2004 as Director, Food & Beverage, Hersheypark Entertainment Complex. He then served as Assistant General Manager of Hersheypark Entertainment Complex from May 2005 to February 2010. In early 2010, Lawn was promoted to Associate Vice President of Operations, earning the Vice President of Operations title in November of that same year. Lawn was named Chief Operating Officer in June 2015 and President in October 2016.

“I am grateful to the Board of Directors for this tremendous opportunity and it is humbling to take on the enormous responsibility of furthering the legacy of our founder, Milton S. Hershey,” John Lawn said. “It’s truly an exciting time for Hershey Entertainment & Resorts. With the prospect of significant growth on the horizon, I am eager to take our world-class theme park, resort properties and entertainment venues to the next level.”

Prior to joining HE&R, Lawn worked with clients at Yankee Stadium, FedEx Field, and the Men’s US Open Championships, among other sporting venues and premier hospitality events throughout the country.