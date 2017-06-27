Chance Rides New President

WICHITA, Kan. – Chance Rides is excited to announce that AaronLandrum, 41, has joined as President & Chief Operating Officer effective June 26, 2017.

Aaron will report directly to CEO/Chairman, Dick Chance, and oversee all operations of the company including Engineering, Production, Customer Service, Finance, and Sales and Marketing. Additionally, Aaron will work closely with Dick and his son, John Chance, to execute the company’s strategic and growth objectives.

“I am excited to join such an incredibly talented and tenured company such as Chance Rides,” said Aaron. “The 56-year history as the premier ride manufacturer of carousels, trams, trains, wheels, roller coasters, and other amusement rides, places us second to none in safety, quality, reliability, support, and value. These tenets drive us to create products which provide families with enjoyable lasting experiences and memories while creating customer value. I am looking forward to leading Chance Rides and the excellent team into another 50 years of growth and performance serving our diverse global customers.”

With more than 18 years of experience in manufacturing operations, Aaron was previously the General Manager at PCC Aerostructures – Brittain Machine, a large structural component machining operation in Wichita, Kansas. Prior to PCC, Aaron was the General Manager at Circor Aerospace & Defense in Hauppauge, New York designing and producing highly engineered defense, aerospace, and medical products. Prior roles across the US and Mexico include Director of Operations at Transdigm Group – Semco Instruments and Division Engineering Manager at Parker Hannifin O-Ring Division.

Throughout his career at organizations ranging from $35M to $200M in annual revenue, Aaron has focused on building high performance teams, improving customer relationships, new product development, sales growth, and enhancing operational & financial performance. Aaron is a central Kentucky native and holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA.

“We are thrilled to have Aaron onboard and I couldn’t feel more optimistic about the future success of Chance Rides under Aaron’s stewardship,” said Dick Chance. “I will continue to have an active role in the business while my primary focus shifts to the strategic direction of the company.”