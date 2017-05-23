From the Governor: Pennsylvania Proclaims May 21-27, 2017, Amusement Ride Safety Week

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to more than 9,300 amusement rides and attractions that provide entertainment to millions of visitors attending the commonwealth’s fairs, carnivals, and amusement parks; and

WHEREAS, to ensure the mechanical and physical safety of all ride patrons, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Ride and Measurement Standards administers the state’s amusement ride safety program, and is a national leader in ride inspection and safety; and

WHEREAS, the Department of Agriculture works cooperatively with the amusement ride industry, certifying and training nearly 1,600 professional inspectors from the private sector to ensure every ride in Pennsylvania is inspected and registered under the Amusement Ride Safety Act of 1984; and

WHEREAS, for quality assurance, additional inspectors are employed by the state and are assigned to work together with the amusement ride industry to ensure failsafe protection of all patrons; and

WHEREAS, the commonwealth is committed to amusement ride inspector training and regularly leads in national safety education and outreach programs that include hands-on demonstrations and workshops; and

WHEREAS, consumers also play an instrumental role to ensure their own safety while riding amusement attractions. Amusement rides are best enjoyed as intended and without the addition of rider-added thrills for their own safety and the safety of others.

THEREFORE, in recognition of the cooperative roles that the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the amusement ride industry play in keeping all amusement attractions safe for all to enjoy, I, Tom Wolf, Governor of Pennsylvania, do hereby designate May 21-27, 2017, as AMUSEMENT RIDE SAFETY WEEK.

GIVEN under my hand and the Seal of the Governor, at the City of Harrisburg, this eighth day of May two thousand seventeen, the year of the commonwealth the two hundred forty-first.

Tom Wolf

Governor