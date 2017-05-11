New location and dates announced for the 2018 AIMS Safety Seminar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The 2018 AIMS Safety Seminar will be held January 7-12 in Galveston, Texas. Classes will be held at the beautiful Galveston Convention Center with hotel accommodations at the adjacent Hilton Galveston and the San Luis Resort.

“After being in Orlando for many years, we listened to the industry’s request to move the AIMS Safety Seminar to a more central US location and chose Galveston for its accessibility, the wonderful facilities, and the opportunities area attractions such as the Pleasure Pier and Schlitterbahn Water Park offer our students. The climate is perfect and the convention center is ideal for our classes. This is going to be a fantastic year!”, said Karen Oertley AIMS Executive Director.

Holly Coston, AIMS Seminar Manager added, “ Under the chairmanship of Palace Entertainment’s Jeffrey Savelesky, the AIMS Education Committee is planning many new and timely classes for 2018 Galveston. Stay tuned for more great news about the 2018 Safety Seminar”.

The AIMS Safety Seminar is recognized by major parks and attractions as the worldwide leader in safety training and education. Boasting an annual enrollment of more than 350 students, the week-long seminar offers 40 class hours of education (4 CEU) and AIMS certification testing in Ride Inspection, Maintenance, Operations and Aquatics. Additional certificates are also offered. Known for its wide selection of classes and the quality of expert instructors, AIMS students can choose from more than 200 class offerings to tailor a curriculum that best fit their needs and the requirements of their employers.

Early registration for the seminar is $595 and includes tuition, class materials, CEU and completion certificates, an opening reception, daily morning and afternoon breaks, and lunch every day. AIMS certification testing and other certificates are offered at an additional fee.