Martin & Vleminckx adds to staff

Martin & Vleminckx Rides Companies (MVR) are very pleased to be able to announce two very important additions to our sales team. Our growth the past few years and awareness of the spectacular Wood Coaster projects we have been delivering with exciting inverted elements has created the need to not only add sales personnel but the most qualified industry members to our team.

The Americas, North, South and Canada will now be managed by Gina Romano who holds the position of Vice President Marketing and Sales, The Americas. In addition to the pursuit of MVR wood coaster sales Gina will handle the core business of MVR from its beginning; the installation, dismantling, moving, repair and maintenance of any amusement attraction.

Gina Romano was raised in a family operated park, Nellie Bly Park in Brooklyn, NY. She is a graduate in Commercial Design from Pratt Institute and holds a Masters in Education from NYU. After an early life spent in ride operations, food service, grounds keeping, safety, maintenance, and marketing she became the GM of the park in 1986.

Her love of the business led her to be involved in the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions. She served on the Education, Smaller Facilities and Safety Committees. She was nominated to serve on the IAAPA Board of Directors for two three year terms. In 1995, she became the first woman to be elected as 3rd Vice President of the Association. She served as President in 1997. Gina was instrumental in ushering IAAPA into the digital age and the Association becoming a truly international entity. She advocated for the industry to departments of tourism, representatives of government and developers all over the world. “One of the great aspects of our industry is that while cultures can be very different, the basic elements of what brings us joy are very much the same. We all speak that language.” is a credo Gina lives by.

Gina took an eight-year leave from the Parks and Attractions Industry to work as an art and math teacher and to raise the two boys she adopted. During that time she produced local events, art shows and workshops as Nellie Bly Productions. The Parks and Attractions Industry and the people who are its creators, operators, developers and suppliers are her passion. She joins Martin & Vleminckx to continue her commitment, use her knowledge and support the industry.

Gina holds Certificates in “The Disney Approach to People Management, The Dale Carnegie School of Effective Speaking and Public Relations, The Cornell School of Hospitality IAAPA Facilities Management Program and is an Advanced Public Speaker with Toastmasters International. She has served as a Board of Director of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and the Brooklyn Chapter of the Boy Scouts of America. She recently joined the IAAPA Foundation Board.

Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern bloc countries will now be managed jointly by Eckart Schultz who holds the position of European Representative and Chuck Bingham, Sr. Vice President Marketing & Sales MVR. The combined industry experience of Eckart and Chuck total 107 years which equates to the most experienced, talented, and best known sales team in the industry. MVR is delighted to have Eckart Join Chuck to bring the best traditional wood coasters in the world to Europe, the Middle East and beyond Eckart worked part time in the industry as a teen joined the amusement industry full time in 1969 with an electrical engineering qualification. He joined Becher Company in Germany who supplied ride systems to the amusement industry. In a very short 4 years Eckart was serving as a consultant to such major parks as Liseberg Park in Sweden and Phantasialand in Germany. Since this early success Eckart was General Manager of Reino Avenura, Mexico City and in various other positions for Middle East and European parks.

In 1994, Eckart became the Sales Director for Vekoma, The Netherlands in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Bloc countries and has been active with sales in this area ever since with Vekoma, S & S and other notable suppliers. Eckart has establish a relationship with most parks in this territory as well as with Park designers around the world. His Park operations experience brings expertise to both purchaser as well as the park planner in selecting what is the best solution.

Eckart is fluent in German and English and is conversant with basic Spanish, Italian and French languages.