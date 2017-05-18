Garfield to Be Signature Character in Children’s Areas of Six Flags-Branded Theme Parks in China

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, and Riverside Tourism Investment Group Co. Ltd., an award-winning tourism and real estate developer and Six Flags partner, today announced that the children’s areas of China’s first-ever Six Flags branded parks will be themed after Garfield and the Garfield characters from the world-famous comic strip. Six Flags Zhejiang is scheduled to open in 2019, anchoring a 30 billion yuan (USD $4.6 billion) resort development located on the coast of Hangzhou Bay. Six Flags Chongqing is scheduled to open in 2020.

“We are excited to partner with the great team at Paws Incorporated to create unique, themed sections based on the beloved Garfield character for children and their families,” said John Odum, President, Six Flags International Development Company. “From themed rides and attractions to live shows, character meet and greets and merchandise, guests will be fully immersed inside the clever world of Garfield and friends.”

“This alliance is another major step toward building a world class park for millions of visitors,” said Che Li, Chairman of the Riverside Investment Group. “Garfield is already a beloved character in China and we look forward to bringing him to life inside Six Flags Zhejiang and Six Flags Chongqing.”

“This is a great opportunity for Garfield to entertain families and children,” said Garfield’s creator Jim Davis. “Six Flags and Riverside have an extraordinary project planned and to have our characters featured is an incredible honor.”

“Garfield” and “the Garfield characters” are intellectual properties owned by Paws, Inc., an Indiana-based corporation of which Davis is President. Paws was represented by International Theme Park Services, Inc., a leader in the theme park and amusement industry.