Come Ashore This Summer and Soak Up the Sun at the New Cedar Point Shores Waterpark

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point’s rich history began as a simple bathing beach and bathhouse in 1870. Today, Cedar Point still is the summertime destination for families from all over the world with 70 rides, including 17 roller coasters, a mile-long beach, five hotel properties, beautiful marinas and now, the new Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, opening Saturday, May 27.

Located on Cedar Point’s shoreline on Lake Erie, Cedar Point Shores is an 18-acre playground for aqua-lovers of all ages with attractions that provide big thrills, little thrills and the world’s best water thrills. Just like guests cooled off in the summer almost 150 years ago, that tradition continues with new ways to beat the heat, eat, relax and have fun.

“This is a unique time in Cedar Point’s history. As the park evolves with the latest and greatest attractions, we will never lose sight of how we started,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Cedar Point Shores is a direct nod to our past as it existed on the Lake Erie shoreline. Only today, new and exciting thrills are available right alongside the beach that has, and still continues to bring families together.”

Cedar Point Shores is home to 17 water attractions geared for everyone in the family. Thrill-seekers will experience near free-fall on the new Point Plummet, a six-story aqua-drop body slide. Riders first climb into individual capsules at the top of the tower. After an ominous countdown of, “3-2-1,” the floor will drop from underneath riders’ feet and the journey begins through twists and turns in an enclosed tunnel until the splashdown in the runout below. Non-riders can watch the fear in the faces of their friends on special monitors on the ground with video cameras focused on the launch capsules.

On the same tower as Point Plummet, Portside Plunge provides thrills of a different kind, five stories above the ground. Riders can experience the slide alone or with a friend on an inner tube as they’re sent through an enclosed tunnel, then shot out into the sun over unique airtime hills and into a pool at the end of the ride.

What’s known as a legend on Lake Erie is now rising from the shallow pool of Lemmy’s Lagoon, an area geared just for the little ones. Kids can splash and play around “Lemmy,” the mythical, green Lake Erie monster, as well as sandcastles, geysers, whimsical fish and more.

Just next to Lemmy’s Lagoon, Lakeslide Landing is the place where young ones can start their journey to become a big water thrill-seeker. Featuring 12 pint-sized slides, Lakeslide Landing also welcomes its sliders with a shallow pool, making it a great place for parents to interact with their children and cool off at the same time. Expanded shaded areas around Lakeslide Landing and Lemmy’s Lagoon provide relaxing spots for parents to decompress and watch all the fun.

Dining at Cedar Point Shores is an experience in and of itself. The centerpiece of the new culinary experiences is Crystal Rock Café, named after the Crystal Rock Castle that once called Cedar Point home in the early 1900’s. Crystal Rock Café will serve hand-made pizza, fresh chicken wraps, gourmet salads, seafood and items not found anywhere at Cedar Point.

A brand-new custom ice cream flavor is also on the menu at the new Beaches & Cream. The cold and creamy confection is a refreshing hint of cotton candy, a staple at Cedar Point for a large part of its history. The flavor is made in partnership with Sandusky’s own Toft Dairy, creators of the Rougarou mint and chocolate and the Valravn salted caramel ice cream flavors sold inside the park.

Adults can relax with a new custom brew named Shandy Shores, a light and surprising mix of blood orange and mango. Shandy Shores is available at Muffleheads Beach Bar, a swim-up experience right on the waterfront, and at Schooner’s Bayside Bar, a completely new hot spot serving not only frosty cold beverages, but snack items as well.

Setting the mood for Cedar Point Shores’ resort-like atmosphere is a host of live entertainment, including appearances by Cedar Point’s own Toes in the Sand Band and Cedar Point Beach Band. Playing popular favorites that will take guests into the relaxation mindset, both bands will play at select times throughout the summer. In addition, daily activities and games are planned at various locations in the waterpark for guests of all ages.

The new offerings don’t stop there. The waterpark will also debut a new entrance with an artfully-crafted welcome sign and giant beach balls, enhanced midway paths with lush landscaping, more shaded areas for guests to relax, updated changing areas, luxury VIP cabanas alongside the Breakwater Bay wave pool and a new merchandise location, Sandals Souvenirs and Sundries.

With more to do than ever before, guests can play their way for multiple days while staying at one of Cedar Point’s five hotel properties, including the beautiful beachfront Hotel Breakers, located just steps from Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Other properties include the cottages, cabins and luxury RV sites at Lighthouse Point, Sandcastle Suites Hotel, Cedar Point’s Express Hotel and Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort.

A stay at Cedar Point’s hotel properties includes free admission to Cedar Point Shores Waterpark (when a one, two or three-day Cedar Point ticket package is purchased), early access to Cedar Point Shores, Early Entry to Cedar Point to ride some of the biggest rides and coasters, discounted admission to Cedar Point and the closest rooms to the world’s best destination for thrills.

Guests can also take advantage of a summer of fun at Cedar Point Shores with a Platinum Pass. Benefits include unlimited admission to Cedar Point Shores and Cedar Point, Early Entry, discounts on food and merchandise, exclusive ride nights, access to special passholder events at both parks, free parking and more. The best time to purchase a Platinum Pass is right now, as prices go up on May 30.

For more information on Cedar Point Shores, Cedar Point’s hotel accommodations, hours of operation and more, guests can visit cedarpoint.com.