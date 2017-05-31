Certification Program Manager – Part time position

AIMS International is a non-profit 501(c)(6) association dedicated to improving amusement Industry safety through leadership in education. AIMS International provides training classes and certification (CEU) programs for ride inspectors, operations, aquatics and maintenance personnel through its annual Safety Seminar and at other venues throughout the year.

The amusement industry includes amusement and theme parks, waterparks, family entertainment centers, mobile attractions and carnivals, and other amusement attractions such as trampoline parks, ropes courses, and zip lines.

General Responsibilities

The Certification Program Manager is responsible for processing applications, certifications, tests and renewals throughout the year.

This is a part time, remote position with potential for growth. The candidate will work closely with the Executive Director and Seminar Manager to craft best practices related to the certification process. This person is responsible for existing procedures and should contribute to suggestions for improving the process.

Key Responsibilities

• Serve as the main point of contact for certification related issues. Manage day-to-day activities of the certification program including communication with candidates and certified individuals.

• Support the Certification Committee on the development of testing policies, procedures and guidelines. Coordinate the testing process, prepare and distribute tests at the AIMS Safety Seminar and as needed throughout the year. Grade tests and prepare certificates and credentials to those who pass and letters to those who do not.

• Manage the certification renewal process including communication with soon to expire and lapsed members.

• Responsible for accurate maintenance and upkeep of the certification database. Maintain all certification records and files for both internal and external use. Produce statistical reports and data analysis.

• Ensure compliance with all AIMS certification and renewal requirements.

• Work with Executive Director and Seminar Manager to oversee the processing of all fees associated with certification and renewal applications.

• Assess program strengths and weaknesses and contribute to solutions to address deficiencies. Engage in ongoing development of strategies to improve customer service.

• Review current documents for consistency, making changes as approved by Executive Director.

• Provide exceptional customer service to inquiries and customer requests.

Qualifications

• Attention to detail, organizational, analytical and problem solving skills needed to manage resources effectively.

• Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to interact effectively and collaboratively with members, board, volunteers, and staff. Requires excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

• Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access). Experience with association databases is preferred.

• The ability to travel to and attend the AIMS Safety Seminar each January (8-10 days stay) is a must.

• College degree or equivalent work experience. Experience in association certification processes and/or amusement industry experience are a plus.

Applications

Please send cover letter and resume to info@aimsintl.org using subject line “Certification Mgr.” No phone calls please.