Waterworld California Becomes Six Flags’ 20th Property

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS – Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, today announced it has entered into an agreement with EPR Properties, owner of Waterworld California, to operate the water park located in Concord, California. Waterworld California, formerly owned and operated by Six Flags, is Northern California’s largest water park and is located 18 miles southeast of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. The agreement is subject to approval by the City of Concord.

“This is an exciting new venture and a great opportunity to provide families with more entertainment options in this important market,” said Six Flags President and CEO John Duffey. “Guests in Northern California will now have the opportunity to enjoy two beautiful Six Flags parks. This is truly a win-win, as we welcome our 20th property—Waterworld California—back into our family of parks.”

The 30-acre Waterworld California features more than 35 water attractions, including the region’s largest wave pool, an interactive children’s play area and its newest offering—Break Point Plunge. This heart-pounding, 270-foot long looping thrill ride launches riders in a capsule from a height of more than six stories. Other extreme slides include Honolulu Halfpipe—a mammoth curved tube slide—and Cliffhanger, one of the park’s signature speed slides.

Waterworld California opens for the 2017 season on May 13. Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and opens for daily operation, beginning May 26.