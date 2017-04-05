Six Flags Theme Parks Announces Partnership with Nathan’s Famous

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, today announced a new multi-year marketing partnership and food service program with Nathan’s Famous, Inc. The new agreement makes Nathan’s Famous the “Official Hot Dog of Six Flags” across the United States.

Six Flags will serve Nathan’s Famous frankfurters exclusively at food locations in 15 of the U.S. theme and water parks in 2017, adding the Chicago market in 2018. The partnership will be supported across Six Flags media networks, featuring Nielsen-measured Six Flags TV, in-park activations, integrations into the Six Flags mobile app, and through in-park signage. In market, Six Flags will partner with Nathan’s to highlight Nathan’s summer rewards, including sweepstakes hosted on the Nathan’s website and the brand’s social media pages.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nathan’s to our premier portfolio of national partners,” said Stephanie Borges, Six Flags vice president of North American strategic marketing and partnerships. “This partnership highlights our ability to deliver integrated platforms using our Six Flags Media Networks and experiential teams to drive sales at retail, while offering quality products to our guests.”

In support of the official partnership, Six Flags and Nathan’s Famous will also be incorporating an array of consumer-facing special offers, including ticket and shopper marketing programs throughout the span of the agreement.

“Aligning with a popular family friendly brand like Six Flags is a natural fit for us,” said Leigh Platte, Nathan’s Famous vice president of sales. “Nathan’s celebrates family and fun. We are proud that Six Flags guests will now be able to enjoy our premium hot dogs, and that the brand will enhance the overall entertainment experience. We couldn’t be more excited to be the official hot dog of these great parks.”

Smithfield Foods is the licensee of Nathan’s Famous pre-packaged hot dogs, selling a wide variety of beef franks at thousands of supermarkets across the country including natural casing, skinless, bun-length, 50 percent reduced fat, angus, and more.