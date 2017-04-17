Pacific Park Takes A New Spin On A Classic Ride, World’s First Shark Frenzy Takes A Bite Out Of Tilt-A-Whirl

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Pacific Park takes a new spin on a classic ride in 2017. The world’s first Shark Frenzy takes a bite out of the classic Tilt-a-Whirl ride at the two-acre amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier, officially opening on Thursday, April 13.

Sitting aptly over the Pacific Ocean, Pacific Park took its most recognizable inhabitants and adapted the “Tilt-A-Whirl” ride concept for the new “Shark Frenzy” design. With seven whirling cars on tilting platforms, guests sit in the jaws of the ocean’s most iconic sharks including the Blue, Bull, Great White, Lemon, Mako, Sand Tiger and Tiger species. Riders are moved in a circular motion while whirling around and sent side-to-side in sudden, unpredictable movements. The seven colorful breaching shark cars are accentuated with eclectic beach trappings such as shark warning signs, shark-bitten surfboards, lifesaving buoys and beach warning flags.

“We are proud to continue to introduce industry firsts that began with the world’s first solar-powered Ferris wheel to the world’s first wind-powered midway game, and now the world’s first Shark themed Tilt-A-Whirl ride,” says Jeff Klocke, Vice President and General Manager at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. “The opening of Shark Frenzy is part of our ongoing commitment to our guests and the community to consistently deliver an authentic California experience.”

The original Tilt-A-Whirl ride has been entertaining guests since 1927 as cherry red, half-globed whirling cars. Pacific Park’s shark themed Tilt-A-Whirl ride offers seven breaching shark cars that seat up to three adults or four children. The minimum height requirement is 36 inches with a supervised companion. Guests 46 inches or taller may ride alone.

The creative concept and branding for Shark Frenzy was designed by VENT, a Los Angeles-based strategy and branding shop. The specific design and artistry of the iconic Shark Frenzy breaching shark cars was by DJ Neff in Santa Monica, Calif. The Tilt-A-Whirl ride manufacturer is Larson Entertainment, Inc. in Plainview, Texas.

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, LA’s only admission free amusement park, offers 12 amusement rides, 14 midway games, an oceanfront food plaza and beachside shopping. In addition to the Pacific Wheel solar-powered Ferris wheel, Pacific Park’s signature rides include The West Coaster, a steel roller coaster that races 55 feet above the Santa Monica Bay; and Inkie’s Air Lift Balloon Ride, the high-flying, family-sharing kids’ ride. For additional information and hours of operation, call 310-260-8744, visit www.pacpark.com, follow on Twitter: @pacpark and Like at Facebook: facebook.com/pacificpark.