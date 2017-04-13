Kings Island ready to debut new Mystic Timbers roller coaster

MASON, Ohio – A new roller coaster adventure awaits visitors at Kings Island this year, beginning Saturday, April 15.

The wooden roller coaster, Mystic Timbers, is themed to an abandoned lumber company and traverses16 airtime hills through wooded terrain and over water along a 3,265-foot-long track at 53 mph with a tantalizing mystery: What’s in the shed?

The ride was designed and built by Pennsylvania-based Great Coasters International, Inc., which also created popular wooden roller coasters at the following Cedar Fair Entertainment Company parks: Gold Striker at California’s Great America in Santa Clara, CA, Renegade at Valleyfair in Shakopee, MN and Prowler at Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, MO.

Three trains with the lead car design based on a 1960s pickup truck will accommodate 24 passengers each with a capacity of 1,200 riders per hour. Guests must be at least 48 inches tall to ride.

“Mystic Timbers is a story-driven attraction offering a ride experience that is fun, thrilling and memorable for our guests,” Kings Island’s vice-president and general manager Mike Koontz said. “It’s everything a modern day wooden roller coaster should be, and more.”

Mystic Timbers becomes the 16th roller coaster at Kings Island and the park’s fourth made of wood. The addition gives Kings Island a combined total of 18,804 feet of wooden coaster track – the most at any amusement or theme park in the world.

Kings Island is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, a publicly traded partnership that is listed for trading on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FUN.”