Universal CityWalk Toasts the Arrival of Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Restaurant, the First-Ever to Open in California, with a Celebratory Performance by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

Hundreds of Parrotheads and fans alike joined in the celebration that also marked the first-ever Margaritaville restaurant to open in California.

Jimmy Buffett said, “I walked onto the site of CityWalk when it was still under construction, and my first thought was ‘I want a Margaritaville here.’ Thanks to the great folks at Universal, we made it. It’s great to play at the opening and I look forward to visiting regularly on my journeys to the West Coast. Fins Up!”