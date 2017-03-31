Universal CityWalk Toasts the Arrival of Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Restaurant, the First-Ever to Open in California, with a Celebratory Performance by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band
By amusementtoday | March 31, 2017
Hundreds of Parrotheads and fans alike joined in the celebration that also marked the first-ever Margaritaville restaurant to open in California.
Jimmy Buffett said, “I walked onto the site of CityWalk when it was still under construction, and my first thought was ‘I want a Margaritaville here.’ Thanks to the great folks at Universal, we made it. It’s great to play at the opening and I look forward to visiting regularly on my journeys to the West Coast. Fins Up!”
“Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is a perfect complement to Universal CityWalk,” said Karen Irwin, President and COO, Universal Studios Hollywood. “With its inviting tropical vibe, incredible selection of Margaritas and signature dishes, Margaritaville offers another exceptional dining experience at CityWalk that everyone can enjoy.”