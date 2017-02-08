S&S to Provide First 4D Free Spin Coaster in Asia at Nagashima Spa Land

LOGAN, Utah – S&S-Sansei Technologies is pleased to announce that it has signed contracts to build and install the first 4D Free Spin Coaster in Asia at Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, Japan.

Nagashima Spa Land is a major amusement park in Mie Prefecture featuring a water park and amusement rides. Nagashima Spa Land, reputed to be the best amusement park for roller coasters in Japan, is the main attraction of the resort. The park is filled with over fifty rides, ranging from gentle and suitable for children to outrageous rides for those looking for exhilarating moments.

S&S – Sansei Technologies, Inc., the largest U.S. manufacturer of major amusement rides and roller coasters, has been manufacturing rides since 1994 and the company has installed over 450 rides and roller coasters in 30 countries. “We have had such an amazing response from our 4D Free Spin coasters currently operating,” Gerald Ryan, Executive Director of Sales and Marketing for S&S-Sansei, commented, “and S&S is confident that riders in Japan will be satisfied with the high thrill this coaster offers. We have enjoyed working with Nagashima Spa Land to offer the first ever coaster of its kind in Asia and know that this project will be a great addition to their park.”

The new 4D Free Spin coaster at Nagashima Spa Land, to be named Arashi, which means “Storm” in Japanese, is projected to open in March 2017.