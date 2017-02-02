Nick Thompson becomes the first ever third generation chairman of BALPPA

SUNBORN, London – Nick Thompson, Deputy Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, has become the first ever third generation Chairman of the British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions (BALPPA). Nick follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather who both previously held this prestigious post.

Nick was announced as Chairman of BALPPA, which is a 2-year post, at the association’s annual AGM and dinner, which took place aboard the Sunborn in London, last month.

Nick’s grandfather, Leonard Thompson, was one of the founding members of association, and the original chairman, in 1936. He then held the position again almost 25 years later in 1963. Nick’s father, Geoffrey Thompson carried on the family tradition, holding the post of chairman in 1981 and again in 1992.

Founded in 1936, BALPPA is the non profit-making Trade Association representing the interests of owners, managers, suppliers and developers in the UK’s commercial leisure parks, piers, zoos, family entertainment centres (indoor play and soft play centres) and static visitor attractions sector.

On becoming Chairman of BALPPA, Nick Thompson comments, “I’m extremely proud and honoured to be able to represent the leisure industry on behalf of the UK. As the third generation of my family to hold this position I feel very humbled, especially as my grandfather was one of the founding members of the association.

“Over the next two years our members face a number of challenges, such as Brexit, and in my role I intend to make sure that as an association we continue our lobbying to get the best for our industry.”

In his time as Deputy Managing Director, Nick has spearheaded a number of the parks most high profile projects. The latest, which he has been heavily involved with, is overseeing the development of Construction 2018. Construction 2018 will be the UK’s first ever double launch coaster and representing an investment of £16.25, is one of Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s most ambitious projects to date. The ride, which is being manafactured by German company Mack Rides, will open in Spring 2018.