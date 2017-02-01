Skip Fletcher, ‘king’ of Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, has died

DALLAS, Texas – Fletcher’s Corny Dogs has lost its king: Neil “Skip” Fletcher, 82, has died.

State Fair of Texas spokeswoman Karissa Condoianis told The Dallas Morning News Fletcher had been battling pneumonia and died 8 a.m. Tuesday.

On its Facebook page Tuesday, Fletcher’s, a State Fair of Texas icon, asked that people keep the “family in your thoughts and prayers.”

“We are extremely saddened to tell our fans that our Corny Dog King, Skip Fletcher has passed on. As we are preparing for our 75th year at the State Fair of Texas we’ve unexpectedly lost our patriarch,” it continues. “…Skip leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion and adoration for you, his fans, that we will humbly continue.”

According to the Star-Telegram archives, the Fletcher family sold the first corny dog at the 1942 State Fair of Texas and it cost 15 cents. The Fletcher brothers who created them, Neil and Carl, died in the 1980s, but Neil’s sons, Skip and Bill, continued the legacy.

Condoianis told the Morning News funeral plans have not been finalized.

The State Fair of Texas also wrote on Facebook, “We are saddened to hear of the loss of Skip Fletcher, a friend and State Fair icon. His legacy will live on.”

(original story published in the Star-Telegram)