Roller Skating Hall of Famer Kurt Anthony Anselmi has died

LAKE ANGELUS, Mich. — Kurt Anthony Anselmi passed away at his home surrounded by his family on January 19th, after a lengthy battle against brain cancer.

Kurt’s youth was spent devoted to the sport of roller skating where he was a perfectionist in style, grace and athleticism. Kurt won many national championships in both singles and pairs, and was a U.S. World Team member multiples times. Roller skating at the Rolladium, his family’s business in Waterford, is where he met and fell in love with his wife Terry. They continued their passion for the sport through coaching and eventually taking over the business. Kurt was inducted into the Roller Skating Association Hall of Fame in 2016.

Kurt was a 1972 graduate of Waterford Township High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from University of Michigan (1976) and Juris Doctor degree with Honors from Detroit College of Law (1981). Kurt was licensed to practice law in the States of Michigan, Colorado and Ohio.

Kurt co-founded Anselmi and Mierzejewski P.C. in 1988. With his guidance as Managing Partner, the firm grew over the last twenty-nine years to more than twenty lawyers and is now one of the fifty largest law firms in Michigan. Kurt was one of the most prominent, accomplished and respected attorneys in the amusement industry. In 1991, Kurt was one of six charter members of the International Amusement and Leisure Defense Association (IALDA) and served the Association as President and member of the Board of Directors. He was the author of the Michigan Roller Skating Safety Act of 1988, the first of its kind in the Country. Ten other states followed Kurt’s lead. Kurt was the co-author of the Roller Skating Risk Management Guidelines which were endorsed by the RSA. He was the co-author of dozens of articles on Risk Management and served on the RSA Risk Management Committee. Kurt presented Risk Management and Litigation seminars at the RSA convention, the World Water Park show and the IAAPA Attractions Expo. Few people knew as much about the subject of Risk Management as Kurt.

Kurt lived life to the fullest and was admired by many for his adventurous spirit. He was a true and passionate outdoorsman. His favorite place was the mountains of the West where he enjoyed hunting, skiing and riding his motorcycle.

Kurt is survived by his loving wife Terry Lee (Campbell), children Terese and Tony Anselmi, and his beloved Mother Marilyn Anselmi, Sisters Kim (Mark) Majoros, Holly Anselmi, Brother Tobin (Kim) Anselmi, father-in-law John Campbell and Sister-in-law Kim (Matt) Decovich. He was a loving Uncle to Stephanie (Dan) Levine, Zachary Anselmi, Daniel Anselmi and Ashely (Brent) Meschke. Kurt was proceeded in death by his Father Albert H. Anselmi.