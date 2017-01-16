In loving memory … Bill Morey, Sr.

William H. Morey, 87, of Wildwood, NJ, a renowned builder during the Jersey Shore Doowop motel boom years, owner/operator of the old Ringo bingo hall on the Wildwood boardwalks, and a cofounder of Morey’s Surfside Pier, where millions of Delaware Valley youth for decades enjoyed their summers, went to be in the loving arms of the Lord, Wednesday, January 11, 2017.

Bill was born at Margaret Mace Hospital in North Wildwood, NJ, on April 19, 1929, and raised in West Wildwood, NJ by his parents, Lewis and Clara Morey. The Morey family birth order was 5 sons: Lewis, Raymond, Wilbert, William, and Charles, and 2 daughters: Yvonne and Esther. He resided in the Wildwoods his entire life, graduated from Wildwood High School in 1948, and married Dolores Peterson Morey in 1951.

He was an avid golfer, a member of the Wildwood Golf and Country Club, and scored a hole in one at the age of 80. Family members humorously called him “Commander Whitehead”, and friends and colleagues coined the nickname for him, “Silver Fox.” He is survived by his wife: Dolores, 2 sons: William and Thomas, twin daughters: Jane and Joan, and William’s spouse: Carolyn. He also has 7 grandchildren: William “Bud”, Eric, and Brett Morey, John and Sara Freeman, Drew and Jenna Ankney, 6 great-grandchildren: William “Buddy”, Ellasyn, Delaney, Waylon, Joel, and Marshall Morey.

A funeral service will be held at St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church at Magnolia and Atlantic Avenues in Wildwood, NJ on Saturday, January 21, at 11am. Calling hours will be held at the church from 9am to 10:45am. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations to the Pulmonary Care of the Cape Regional Medical Center will be accepted in memory of William H Morey, Sr.