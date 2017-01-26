Frontier City announces new thrill slide complex for Wild West Water Works

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Frontier City’s Wild West Water Works is growing by 1,249 feet of high-speed thrill slides in the summer of 2017.

On the all-new Gully Washer, riders will plunge off of a 66-foot-tall tower down three enclosed body slides, blasting through narrow loops and twisting tunnels on one of the most exhilarating water rides around. This brand new triple slide complex features back-to-back turns, thrilling dips, and tight 360° curves that will have riders screaming until the very end.

Gully Washer is the fourth new attraction to come to Frontier City in four years and the first major addition to Wild West Water Works since its opening in 2012. It will join the area’s interactive water structure — the largest of its kind in Oklahoma with 198 play elements, 8 slides, and a 1,000-gallon tipping bucket. Wild West Water Works also features a spacious lounge deck, ample shade structures, changing/shower facilities, lockers, and concessions and is included with Frontier City admission or a Double Park Season Pass.

“We are extremely excited to add this super-soaking thrill ride to our skyline,” says Stephen Ball, Frontier City’s General Manager. “Wild West Water Works is one of the park’s most popular attractions, and we are eager to add more fun and thrilling ways for our guests to keep cool during Oklahoma’s hot summer months.”

Guests can get unlimited thrills on Gully Washer and all of the other great rides and attractions at Frontier City and White Water Bay with a Double Park Season Pass. Double Park Season Passes are on sale at FrontierCity.com for $69.99 thru Memorial Day.

Frontier City will open for the season on April 8th. Wild West Water Works will open on May 13th.