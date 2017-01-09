2017 AIMS Safety Seminar underway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2017 AIMS Safety Seminar is currently underway.

Jim Seay of Premier Rides (left) offered the AIMS Safety Seminar opening session keynote. Greg Hale, vice-president of worldwide safety at Disney, provided opening safety remarks.

360 plus students registered, a new AIMS record. The annual seminar is currently underway at the Doubletree in Orlando and runs through Jan. 13. Some of the new areas to be covered include security, active shooter, terrorism, total productive maintenance programs, ASTM standards and guest behaviors, as well as classes specific to ride accessibility, climbing walls, family entertainment centers and more.