WhiteWater Announces the Hiring of Nathan Jones to Lead Its Global Attractions Sales Team

RICHMOND, Canada – WhiteWater, The Waterparks & Attractions Company, and the leading global designer and manufacturer of innovative waterpark products and active family attractions is thrilled to announce their latest senior hire, Nathan Jones, as Global Head of Attractions Business Development.

Nathan is an established industry veteran, having worked in executive management positions for some of the world’s top manufacturers. He has spent the last three years with Vekoma Rides Manufacturing as their Vice President of Sales and Marketing, North America, where he helped to re-establish their presence in the region. In addition, he was part of the management team that guided the partnership with Brogent Technologies and oversaw sales operations for the Americas. Prior to that, Nathan spent eight years with WhiteWater as Sales Director, primarily focused on key accounts in the Americas.

Nathan’s solid background in sales, marketing, and business development has brought him around the globe to not only consult on, but also build, amusement attraction projects. He has been extensively involved in the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), serving as the founding member and chairman of the Northwest subcommittee, as well as currently serving as the first Vice President of the Western North America Division, in addition to serving as a board member. Through the TEA, Nathan has championed the expansion of membership profiles in the Northwest region, as well as hosted the first SATE Academy in Canada in 2015.

“We are very happy to welcome Nathan back to Whitewater, he knows us and our Amusement industry very well, and shares our excitement for the future of our Attractions products,” states Geoff Chutter, President and CEO of WhiteWater. “Our positive growth as a company is in direct proportion to the level of commitment from our employees and our ability to employ the right people, in the right positions, for them to succeed.”

Nathan’s role in leading WhiteWater’s Attractions business development will be to guide and complement the waterpark team by heading strategic initiatives to drive future growth for the company within the ‘dry’ Amusement park product portfolio.