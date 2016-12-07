Scruffy Dog expands rapidly and is recruiting senior team members globally

Having won contracts in the EU, USA & UAE over the last 6 months, Scruffy Dog is now looking for talented local individuals to assist with new contracts and business growth in these regions. The company is currently looking for candidates for both, new business development and creative management roles, to initially lead the regional divisions and later progress to a managing director position, heading up the new geographical creative studios.

Scruffy Dog is also expanding their team in the UK and is currently seeking a business development manager for their dedicated UK Museum and Heritage division.

These positions are an excellent opportunities for candidates who have worked in a supportive roles in the industry and are now looking to step up into more senior positions, responsible for running their own division within Scruffy Dog. Or this could be an exciting opportunity for an already established candidate to build upon their existing portfolio and oversee their own team with the support of the group company.