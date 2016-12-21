S.A.V.E. (Security Awareness and Vigilance for Everyone) and CPO (Certified Pool Operator) programs to be offered at the AIMS Safety Seminar in Orlando week of January 9, 2017

These Certification programs can be taken as part of the AIMS Safety Seminar or independently by individuals working in the live entertainment and amusement industry.

The 2017 AIMS Safety Seminar will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton at SeaWorld, January 8-13. More than 350 students from theme parks and attractions worldwide are expected to attend this week-long program which offers more than 200 classes covering all aspects of safety related to maintenance, operations, aquatics and inspection in the amusement industry. Students choose a class schedule to fit their needs. Certification testing is available. Tuition is $595, for more information visit www.aimsintl.org.

Security Awareness and Vigilance for Everyone (S.A.V.E.) course curriculums are approved training courses sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security.

S.A.V.E. – 4 hour certificate

This program teaches participants how to recognize deviations from normal human behavior and conditions within the day-to-day operational environment. Observations made by trained personnel will be able to detect indicators of criminal intent or hostile acts. Recognition of these factors will serve as a proactive detection system for reporting to the authorities. The program avoids race, religion or ethnicity as factors of suspicion of a person in anyway. Offered Jan. 10 and January 12. 4 hr. program cost: $200 AIMS Seminar attendees, $250 Non-seminar attendees.

S.A.V.E. – 8 hour certificate with Certification and train the trainer program for application within your organization

Train the Trainer is the second half of Security, Awareness and Vigilance for Everyone. Upon completion of both classes individuals will be a CERTIFIED TRAINER with the ability to train within their company. Certification is good for 2 years. Registrants must take the four-hour intro class (SAF1455 – Security, Awareness and Vigilance for Everyone) in order to take this class. Jan. 12. 8 hr. program cost: $375 AIMS Seminar attendees, $450 Non-seminar attendees.

Certified Pool Operator- The CPO certification course is designed to provide individuals with the basic knowledge, techniques, and skills of pool and spa operations. This16 hour course includes a written open book The CPO® certification is valid for five years. Jan 9-11. 16 hr. program cost: $199 AIMS Seminar attendees, $225 Non-seminar attendees.

All classes will be held at The DoubleTree by Hilton at SeaWorld. For more information on the AIMS Safety Seminar and other certifications, visit www.aimsintl.org or contact Holly Coston, Seminar Manager, at h.coston@aimsintl.org or phone 714 697 6654.