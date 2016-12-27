Premier Rides’ Jim Seay to deliver keynote address at 2017 AIMS Safety Seminar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Jim Seay, President of Premier Rides, will deliver the keynote address during the opening session at 2017 AIMS Safety Seminar. The seminar will take place January 8-13, 2017 at the Doubletree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld Florida.

“We are thrilled that Jim will speak to our students and instructors”, said Karen Oertley, AIMS Executive Director. “Premier Rides is on the leading edge of ride safety, accessibility for guests, and technology advancements. With his unique background in innovative ride development with a focus on guest safety, his remarks are sure to inspire.”

Seay is chair of the IAAPA Global Safety Committee and is a member and immediate past chair of ASTM Committee F24 on Amusement Rides and Devices. The committee develops and refines ride safety standards that are used globally. He has promoted the use, application, harmonization, and adoption of ASTM amusement standards around the world, and has testified before the United States Congress about industry safety.

Seay’s background gives him a unique perspective. A Cornell University graduate, he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering and did graduate studies at California State University Long Beach. He was an aerospace engineer at Hughes Aircraft and then an engineering and maintenance executive at Six Flags Theme Parks Inc., before joining Premier Rides Inc. in 1995 as executive vice president of engineering. He was named president of the company the following year.

Seay serves on the IAAPA Foundation Board of Directors, and is a member of the AIMS International Board, the Executive Committee of ASTM F24, the Themed Entertainment Association, the National Safety Council, and several regional attractions associations. He also serves on a number of philanthropic boards including the Living Classrooms Foundation in Baltimore, Maryland.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to present the keynote speech during the 2017 AIMS Safety Seminar. The industry is incredibly fortunate to have so many people including park operators, ride inspectors and manufacturers volunteering their time to travel from around the globe, to train and to discuss the importance of safety in our industry. I look forward to sharing a global vision for safety that highlights how critical those attending the AIMs conference are to a very productive seminar,” commented Mr. Seay.

Seay has been honored with numerous industry awards in recognition of his work and contributions to industry safety. In 2015, he was honored for his extraordinary contributions to the field of international voluntary standards for the amusement industry when presented with the prestigious ASTM International 2015 William T. Cavanaugh Memorial Award, the highest award that ASTM International bestows upon an individual. In 2013, he was honored with the Lifetime Service Award by IAAPA, a prestigious award is given in recognition of an individual’s contributions to the industry and to IAAPA. It honors IAAPA members who excel in performing services for the association and the industry; persons who are dedicated to its well-being, and who have been doing so in excess of twenty years.

Seay’s passion for amusement ride safety is demonstrated by the countless hours he has volunteered over the past twenty-five plus years to the development of global safety standards; including six years serving as Chairman of ASTM F24. Seay continues to do so by encouraging member participation in standards creation and also promoting next generation involvement in both IAAPA and ASTM.