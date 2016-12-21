Mark Moore Memorial Fundraiser continues to bring in donations

PLAINVIEW, Texas – After the tragic death of National Roller Coaster Museum founding board member Mark Moore this past July, his family and business wanted to ensure his legacy while maintaining the efforts of the National Roller Coaster Museum in which he strongly supported.

Moore was a true amusement industry pioneer. In 1982 he founded Uremet, an industry leading urethane wheel manufacturer where he remained as president. Moore brought his business acumen and a strong, innovative vision to the NRCMA board over his eight years as a member of the organization dedicated to preserving and protecting the legacy of the amusement park industry.

A fundraiser started during the International Amusement Parks and Attractions 2016 Attractions Expo in Orlando in November was sponsored by Uremet and the Moore family, and continues to bring in generous donations. Uremet presented the NRCMA with the first donation — a $100,000.00 check during the show.

To date the fundraising campaign has raised $322,490.00 to further the goal to endow an expansion of the Museum’s Plainview, Texas archive facility.

With the Mark Moore Memorial fundraiser, the NRCMA is proposing to double the size of its current archive facility and to create a showroom for public access to select artifacts within the Museum’s collection. Plans are to open the new wing to the public, as the first true test as a museum facility. The expansion will be named for Moore and will quantify his success in the industry and his support of the NRCMA. An architect is already working on proposed preliminary building plans. No time table for opening has been set as fundraising is still underway.

To donate to the NRCMA to aid in the protection and preservation of historic roller coasters and amusement park artifacts:

Mail to: NRCMA, ATTENTION: Jeff Novotny, NRCMA treasurer, PO Box 5424, Arlington, Texas 76005-5424

Purchase at Amazon: select AMAZONSMILE and 0.5% of your purchase will be donated to the NRCMA