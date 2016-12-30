Jake Inners, owner of Majestic Midways, dies at 70

YORK, Pa. — Wayne E. “Jake” Inners, 70, owner and CEO of Inners Amusement Company, DBA Majestic Midways, passed away Dec. 10. He was 70.

Inners was the youngest of seven boys and two girls who grew up in a family with entertainment roots stretching back to 1909. His father, Francis Grover Cleveland Inners, was as a trapeze artist before forming Inners Amusement Company in 1946.

Inners joined the family business in 1963 with his purchase of a Theel carousel. In 1974, he formed Majestic Midways apart from the amusement business he at that time shared with his brother, Edward, when he purchased all assets of Reynolds Rides & Amusements in Chesapeake City, Md. The operation currently has 35 rides and travels to locations in eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

“My father was a pioneer and innovator in our industry,” said Jake’s son, Scott, who is president and safety director of Majestic Midways. “He was loved and respected by all who knew him.

“My father helped many people throughout the years who could testify that his actions spoke far louder than his words. Few people knew of the things he accomplished with charities, donations of equipment and substantial financial resources for several meaningful projects.”

Causes favored by Jake Inners included City of Light Children’s School and What Matters Ministries. Added Scott: “I am proud to say he created a culture within our family and company: Giving to those who couldn’t give back, which is the very heart of Christ.”

Colleagues admired Inners for his commitment to managing a solid, respectable business.

“He had a good appreciation for electrical things,” said Joe Filoromo, supervisor of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Amusement Ride Safety Division. “Jake ran a clean, safe, nice operation. I will miss his ethics.”

Inners was a life member of the Pennsylvania State Showmen’s Association (PSSA) and previously served as president of the organization; additionally, he was named by PSSA as 1989 Showman of the Year. He most recently served as chairman of the Outdoor Amusement Business Association committee.

“He was one of the best supporters PSSA ever had, plain and simple,” said Beverly Gruber, PSSA secretary.

In the early 1980s, Inners and Steve Swika, Jr., of S&S Amusements were original members of the committee that crafted the Pennsylvania Amusement Ride Safety Act, which went into effect in 1984. Inners still served on the committee until recently.

A celebration of Jake’s life was held at Grace Fellowship in York on Dec. 19. The third generation of the Inners family will continue the amusement operation uninterrupted. —B. Derek Shaw