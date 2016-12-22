Galactic Snowtubing Opens at Camelback Resort

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. – This evening, Camelback Resort officially debuted its new Galactic Snowtubing attraction – an illuminated, exhilarating after-dark snowtube experience that is unlike anything else in the country. Following an official ribbon cutting ceremony, special invited guests and media were among the first to launch themselves down the country’s largest snowtubing park, completely transformed with lasers, music, and an amazing LED light show across all 42 high-speed lanes.

Also new is Base Camp 1 Lodge, located at the base of the snowtubing park. Here guests can purchase snowtubing tickets, relax between exhilarating snowtube runs, and warm up with a cup of hot cider or cocoa and the Camelback tradition of hot waffles, day or night. After a break or snack, guests can quickly and effortlessly get back to the snowtubing thrills by way of two magic carpets that take both tube and rider back to the top.

“Not everybody skis or snowboards, but snowtubing is a fun, outdoor winter activity that everyone can participate in,” said Brian Czarnecki, vice president of sales & marketing. “Camelback Resort is already home to the largest snowtubing park in the country, and the launch of after-dark Galactic Snowtubing completely transforms the experience.”

Camelback Resort offers close-to-home winter fun for beginners to aficionados from northeastern and central PA, along with the markets of NYC, Long Island, NJ and Philadelphia. Guests can come for the day, or stay at Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark and experience Camelback Resort’s many indoor and outdoor amenities. Camelback Lodge & Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark offers the nation’s best Ski, Splash & Stay package! A one-night stay includes accommodations at the slope-side Camelback Lodge, access to the 84-degree Aquatopia, the largest indoor waterpark in the Northeast, and up to four free lift tickets and snowtubing tickets – a $267 value. (Day/date restrictions apply.)

Camelback Resort welcomes guests to 34 trails, all illuminated for night skiing and snowboarding, 100% snowmaking, and 16 lifts. Named the #1 place in America to learn to ski and snowboard by the Huffington Post, Camelback Resort is the recipient of the coveted Conversion Cup from the National Ski Area Association for excellence in beginner programs, in particular, their Terrain Based Learning programs.