Dolly Parton announces My People Fund

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — In a video message released this evening, Dolly Parton announced a new effort by The Dollywood Company and The Dollywood Foundation to establish a fund to assist the victims of the Great Smoky Mountain wildfires in Tennessee. The new My People Fund will provide $1000 each month to Sevier County families who lost their homes.

“I’ve always believed charity begins at home and my home is some place special,” Parton explained. “That’s why I’ve asked my Dollywood Companies—including the Dollywood theme park, and DreamMore Resort; my dinner theater attractions including Dixie Stampede and Lumberjack Adventure; and my Dollywood Foundation—to help me establish the My People Fund.

“We want to provide a hand up to those families who have lost everything in the fires. I know it has been a trying time for my people and this assistance will help get them back on their feet.”

Anyone who would like to contribute to the My People Fund may visit dollywoodfoundation.org.

For those wishing to send donations via mail to Dolly’s My People Fund, the address is:

Dollywood Foundation

2700 Dollywood Parks Blvd.

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

More information on the program will be released on Friday, December 2.