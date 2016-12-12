Betty Toomer, wife of Arrow Dynamic’s Ron Toomer has passed away

BEDFORD, Texas — Betty Toomer, the wife of legendary coaster designer Ron Toomer, passed away in Bedford, Texas, on December 3. She was 87.

Although not officially part of Arrow Development or Arrow Dynamics, Betty always appreciated the love that industry members and enthusiasts passed along to the rest of the family. Her husband was responsible for designing and building 93 roller coasters around the world — many of them notable for breaking records or being the first-of-their-kind. Ron and Betty were married for 54 years when he passed away in 2011. They are survived by four children and nine grandchildren.

A funeral service is scheduled for December 17 at Martin United Methodist Church in Bedford. The family has requested that donations be made to the Tarrant County Food Bank, Meals on Wheels or the Humane Society.