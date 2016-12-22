Amusement Today holiday closure notice

The offices of Amusement Today close at 1 p.m on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, and will re-open on Monday, January 2, 2017, in order to give our employees a chance to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays with their family and friends.

Extra! Extra! Your Desktop Edition will NOT be published on Dec. 23, 26, 30, 2016 & Jan. 2, 2017.

As always, should breaking news occur, Amusement Today will post news on amusementtoday.com.

The entire staff of Amusement Today wish all our friends in amusement industry a safe and happy holiday season!